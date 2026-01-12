Balancing Act: Infrastructure Growth vs Environmental Preservation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has underscored the critical balance between infrastructure development and environmental preservation. Addressing the progress of National Highways Authority of India's (NHAI) ongoing projects, Adityanath emphasized that tree removal should occur only when absolutely necessary and must be countered with substantial reforestation efforts.

During a district-level evaluation of these projects, Adityanath reiterated the state's ambitious plan to plant 35 crore saplings this year. He instructed that for each felled tree, a greater number of saplings should be planted to maintain ecological harmony alongside development efforts.

Moreover, he stressed the necessity of direct communication with farmers during land acquisition, bypassing intermediaries to safeguard transparent and fair project implementations. The Chief Minister pinpointed the significance of road projects in boosting the state's economy, industry, and public convenience, pushing for quality, transparent, and timely completion of projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)