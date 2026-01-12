Left Menu

Balancing Act: Infrastructure Growth vs Environmental Preservation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the necessity of infrastructure development while ensuring environmental protection. He mandated compensating tree felling with increased plantation and highlighted the importance of transparent project execution and direct communication with farmers to expedite road projects linked to economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-01-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 21:28 IST
Balancing Act: Infrastructure Growth vs Environmental Preservation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has underscored the critical balance between infrastructure development and environmental preservation. Addressing the progress of National Highways Authority of India's (NHAI) ongoing projects, Adityanath emphasized that tree removal should occur only when absolutely necessary and must be countered with substantial reforestation efforts.

During a district-level evaluation of these projects, Adityanath reiterated the state's ambitious plan to plant 35 crore saplings this year. He instructed that for each felled tree, a greater number of saplings should be planted to maintain ecological harmony alongside development efforts.

Moreover, he stressed the necessity of direct communication with farmers during land acquisition, bypassing intermediaries to safeguard transparent and fair project implementations. The Chief Minister pinpointed the significance of road projects in boosting the state's economy, industry, and public convenience, pushing for quality, transparent, and timely completion of projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: Iran-U.S. Communications Amid Protests

Tensions Escalate: Iran-U.S. Communications Amid Protests

 Global
2
Royal Challengers Bangalore's Commanding Cricket Performance

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Commanding Cricket Performance

 Global
3
Morocco's Reprieve: Rainfall Revives Agriculture, Eases Water Crisis

Morocco's Reprieve: Rainfall Revives Agriculture, Eases Water Crisis

 Morocco
4
Diplomatic Dialogues: US-Mexico Relations on Security

Diplomatic Dialogues: US-Mexico Relations on Security

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026