Francesca Clapcich Aims for Sailing History with 2028 Vendee Globe

Italian skipper Francesca Clapcich is set to make history with her 2028 Vendee Globe campaign, aiming to become the first person to compete in sailing's four major events. Supported by 11th Hour Racing, she seeks an unprecedented career grand slam by adding the solo round-the-world race to her accolades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 15:44 IST
Italian sailing legend Francesca Clapcich is gearing up for a historic challenge as she announces her campaign for the 2028 Vendee Globe, aiming to become the first individual to compete in sailing's four most prestigious competitions. Backed by 11th Hour Racing, Clapcich is on a quest to achieve a career 'grand slam' by adding the solo round-the-world race to her resume, which already boasts the Olympics, America's Cup, and The Ocean Race.

During an interview with Yachting World magazine, Clapcich emphasized the need for speed and reliability in her choice of vessel for her first attempt at the Vendee Globe. Team Malizia has been selected as her Technical Partner to provide the necessary preparation and support, ensuring she is ready for the rigorous demands of solo IMOCA offshore sailing.

Clapcich's impressive career spans various sailing disciplines, including representing Italy in the Laser Radial at the London 2012 Olympics and the 49erfx at Rio 2016. She also helmed for American Magic at the 2024 Women's America's Cup and secured victory in The Ocean Race with 11th Hour Racing in 2023. Meanwhile, French sailor Charlie Dalin won the 2024–2025 Vendee Globe, completing the solo race in record time.

