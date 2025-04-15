Leadership Changes at Caterpillar: New CEO Announced
Caterpillar Inc. announced leadership changes with Jim Umpleby transitioning from CEO to executive chairman, while Chief Operating Officer, Joe Creed, has been elected as the next CEO. Debra L. Reed-Klages will continue as an independent presiding director on the board.
Caterpillar Inc. recently announced a strategic reshuffling of its top management positions. Current Chairman and CEO, Jim Umpleby, is set to become the executive chairman.
In a significant move, Joe Creed, the company's Chief Operating Officer, has been elected to assume the role of CEO. This transition is aimed at steering the company through its next phase of growth.
Debra L. Reed-Klages will continue her role on the board as the independent presiding director, providing experienced oversight and guidance in the leadership transition.
