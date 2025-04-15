Tariff Tensions: U.S. Stock Markets React to Trump's Uncertain Trade Policies

U.S. stock index futures remained subdued Tuesday, as investors speculated on potential tariff relief for the auto sector following President Trump's recent comments suggesting exemptions. Trump's hints at easing the 25% auto tariffs created a cautious market environment, with Ford flatlining and General Motors dipping slightly due to a brokerage downgrade.

Investors approached the market with caution, considering ongoing trade probes into pharmaceuticals and semiconductors spearheaded by the Trump administration. These investigations could lead to further tariffs, adding to the prevailing uncertainty. Rapid policy shifts have sparked market turmoil, leaving stakeholders unclear about economic prospects.

Key corporate earnings will soon shed light on how companies and consumers are adjusting to changing trade dynamics. Market analysts highlight the S&P 500's received 'death cross' pattern, indicating a potential shift from short-term declines to longer-term downturns, further complicated by dwindling U.S. equity holdings by global investors.

