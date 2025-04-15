Left Menu

Visament: Simplifying Visa Processes with Technology

Visament, founded by Vipul and Shubham Jain, aims to simplify the visa process for Indians using a tech-driven approach. From helping NRIs in Jaipur with OCI cards and passport renewals, the company now offers services for tourists, students, and business travelers, expanding globally with plans for the UK and USA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 15-04-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 18:04 IST
Visament: Simplifying Visa Processes with Technology
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

With a mission to simplify the often cumbersome visa application process, Visament was launched in 2022 by dynamic duo Vipul Jain and Shubham Jain.

Drawing from Vipul's tech expertise and Shubham's proficiency in operations, the Jaipur-based company initially focused on assisting NRIs with essential travel documents. As demand increased, Visament broadened its scope to accommodate tourists, students, and business travelers.

Their innovative approach, characterized by speed and reliability, has earned trust and built strong ties with foreign embassies. With expansion plans targeting the UK and USA, Visament continues to make global travel documentation stress-free for Indians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025