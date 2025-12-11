Global Heritage Enriched: UNESCO's Newest Cultural List Additions

The cultural tapestry of the world has been enriched as UNESCO announced the inclusion of 67 new elements to its Intangible Cultural Heritage lists. This announcement came during the 20th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH), being held for the first time in India at Delhi's Red Fort.

Among the new additions are Iran's intricate mirror-work known as Ayeneh-Kari, the United Arab Emirates' Al Ahalla, and Switzerland's vocal art of yodelling. Other notable entries include India's Deepavali festival and the collaborative cultural nominations from Moldova and Romania.

The diverse nominations reflect a rich blend of traditions, skills, and art forms from around the globe, aiming to preserve cultural memory amid the challenges of modern urbanization, as noted by members of the international delegations present at the session.

