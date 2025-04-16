Left Menu

QpiAI Unveils India's Most Powerful Quantum Computer

QpiAI announces the launch of India's most powerful quantum computer, the Indus Quantum Computer. With plans to expand its qubit capacity and develop fault-tolerant solutions, QpiAI aims to revolutionize sectors such as healthcare, finance, and manufacturing. This advancement positions QpiAI as a leader in quantum computing innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 16-04-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 10:45 IST
QpiAI Unveils India's Most Powerful Quantum Computer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – QpiAI has unveiled India's most powerful quantum computer, the Indus Quantum Computer. This landmark development places the company at the forefront of quantum computing technology.

QpiAI's ambitious roadmap includes expanding to 64, 128, and ultimately 1000 qubits, with potential applications spanning scientific research, simulations, healthcare, and education. The company also plans to introduce fault-tolerant quantum computers that are set to enhance various industries such as healthcare, pharma, and finance.

Partnering with technology giants and industry leaders, QpiAI is integrating quantum computing capabilities with artificial intelligence to achieve unprecedented industrial and scientific innovations. Their advanced AI systems are poised to transform data modeling and automation at an unprecedented scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025