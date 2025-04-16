QpiAI Unveils India's Most Powerful Quantum Computer

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – QpiAI has unveiled India's most powerful quantum computer, the Indus Quantum Computer. This landmark development places the company at the forefront of quantum computing technology.

QpiAI's ambitious roadmap includes expanding to 64, 128, and ultimately 1000 qubits, with potential applications spanning scientific research, simulations, healthcare, and education. The company also plans to introduce fault-tolerant quantum computers that are set to enhance various industries such as healthcare, pharma, and finance.

Partnering with technology giants and industry leaders, QpiAI is integrating quantum computing capabilities with artificial intelligence to achieve unprecedented industrial and scientific innovations. Their advanced AI systems are poised to transform data modeling and automation at an unprecedented scale.

