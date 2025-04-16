Wipro's Profits Surge: A Strategic Win in Uncertain Times
Wipro, India's fourth-largest IT company, reported a 25.9% rise in net profit for the March quarter, driven by strategic deals and growth in top accounts. Despite a slight revenue dip annually, the firm anticipates a potential drop in Q1 FY26 revenue due to macroeconomic challenges.
India's fourth-largest IT firm, Wipro, has announced a significant profit increase of 25.9% for the March quarter, elevating net profits to Rs 3,569.6 crore, compared to Rs 2,834.6 crore in the previous year.
Despite a modest revenue growth of 1.33% for Q4 FY25, reaching Rs 22,504.2 crore, Wipro expects Q1 FY26 revenue to decline by 1.5-3.5%, influenced by macroeconomic uncertainties. CEO Srini Pallia asserts the company's focus on client partnerships and profitable growth.
The fiscal year ending saw an 18.9% profit increase to Rs 13,135.4 crore, while annual revenues slightly dipped by 0.74% to Rs 89,088.4 crore. Wipro continues to invest in talent and AI, with improved client satisfaction scores and a slight increase in employee count.
