TSMC Revenue Surges 31.6% in 2025 Despite December Dip

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) announced an impressive surge in revenue for the year 2025, achieving a total of NT$3,809.05 billion, marking a 31.6% increase from the previous year. Despite witnessing a slight downturn in December, the company showed robust year-on-year growth.

The December 2025 revenue report detailed a consolidated figure of approximately NT$335.00 billion, which, while slightly down by 2.5% from November, showed a substantial 20.4% increase compared to the same month in 2024. This positions TSMC favorably as it progresses into the 2026 fiscal period.

TSMC's cumulative performance sets new benchmarks, with net revenue for November documented at NT$343,614 million. The semiconductor industry's key player has demonstrated its resilience and operational expansion, ensuring a dominant market position moving forward.