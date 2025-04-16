Russia and China Forge New Paths in Space
Russia and China are strengthening their space cooperation, as stated by Russian President Putin. Many nations are keen to partner with Russia in its plans for space exploration, which include missions to the Moon and Mars, underscoring Moscow's commitment to deep space ventures.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday that Russia and China have set ambitious plans to work together on space exploration, according to the Interfax news agency.
Putin highlighted that numerous countries are eager to collaborate with Russia on its space initiatives. Moscow remains dedicated to its objectives for deep space exploration.
The plans include significant missions to the Moon and Mars, marking a continued commitment from Russia to expand its presence in outer space.
