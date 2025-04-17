Infosys Boosts Energy Sector Expertise with MRE Consulting Acquisition

Infosys revealed plans on Thursday to acquire MRE Consulting, a firm excelling in technology and business consulting, for $36 million.

The acquisition, conducted through Infosys Nova Holdings LLC, is anticipated to finalize in the first quarter of FY26. This move will bolster Infosys' prowess in the energy sector, particularly in trading and risk management.

MRE Consulting, based in Houston, Texas, complements Infosys with a team exceeding 200 professionals skilled in E/CTRM platforms. Founded in 1994, MRE serves multiple industries including Energy, Utilities, and Healthcare, expanding Infosys' reach in these areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)