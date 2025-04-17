Left Menu

Infosys Boosts Energy Sector Expertise with MRE Consulting Acquisition

Infosys has announced a $36 million all-cash deal to acquire MRE Consulting, a firm specializing in energy sector technology and business consulting. This acquisition is set to close in the first quarter of FY26, enhancing Infosys' capabilities in trading and risk management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 17:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Infosys revealed plans on Thursday to acquire MRE Consulting, a firm excelling in technology and business consulting, for $36 million.

The acquisition, conducted through Infosys Nova Holdings LLC, is anticipated to finalize in the first quarter of FY26. This move will bolster Infosys' prowess in the energy sector, particularly in trading and risk management.

MRE Consulting, based in Houston, Texas, complements Infosys with a team exceeding 200 professionals skilled in E/CTRM platforms. Founded in 1994, MRE serves multiple industries including Energy, Utilities, and Healthcare, expanding Infosys' reach in these areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

