Google Faces Antitrust Blow: Court Rules Against Ad Tech Monopoly

Alphabet's Google has been found to have illegally dominated online advertising technology markets, according to a U.S. judge's ruling, which has intensified antitrust pressures on the tech company. The decision could lead to U.S. prosecutors pursuing the breakup of its advertising products.

Judge Leonie Brinkema in Virginia determined that Google held monopoly power in publisher ad servers and ad exchanges, which connect ad buyers and sellers. However, a claim regarding advertiser ad networks was dismissed, and Google's plans to appeal the ruling were confirmed by Lee-Anne Mulholland, the company's vice president of Regulatory Affairs.

The court's decision sets the stage for a further hearing to consider how Google might restore competition, such as selling portions of its business. Meanwhile, Google is also facing other legal challenges aimed at curbing its dominance in broader online markets.

