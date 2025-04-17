Google Faces Antitrust Blow: Court Rules Against Ad Tech Monopoly
A U.S. judge ruled that Google's dominance in two online advertising technology markets is illegal, leading to potential measures to restore market competition. Google's appeal plans were announced alongside a possible breakup of its advertising products, while broader antitrust challenges continue to unfold.
Alphabet's Google has been found to have illegally dominated online advertising technology markets, according to a U.S. judge's ruling, which has intensified antitrust pressures on the tech company. The decision could lead to U.S. prosecutors pursuing the breakup of its advertising products.
Judge Leonie Brinkema in Virginia determined that Google held monopoly power in publisher ad servers and ad exchanges, which connect ad buyers and sellers. However, a claim regarding advertiser ad networks was dismissed, and Google's plans to appeal the ruling were confirmed by Lee-Anne Mulholland, the company's vice president of Regulatory Affairs.
The court's decision sets the stage for a further hearing to consider how Google might restore competition, such as selling portions of its business. Meanwhile, Google is also facing other legal challenges aimed at curbing its dominance in broader online markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
