Left Menu

Google Faces Antitrust Blow: Court Rules Against Ad Tech Monopoly

A U.S. judge ruled that Google's dominance in two online advertising technology markets is illegal, leading to potential measures to restore market competition. Google's appeal plans were announced alongside a possible breakup of its advertising products, while broader antitrust challenges continue to unfold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 21:36 IST
Google Faces Antitrust Blow: Court Rules Against Ad Tech Monopoly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Alphabet's Google has been found to have illegally dominated online advertising technology markets, according to a U.S. judge's ruling, which has intensified antitrust pressures on the tech company. The decision could lead to U.S. prosecutors pursuing the breakup of its advertising products.

Judge Leonie Brinkema in Virginia determined that Google held monopoly power in publisher ad servers and ad exchanges, which connect ad buyers and sellers. However, a claim regarding advertiser ad networks was dismissed, and Google's plans to appeal the ruling were confirmed by Lee-Anne Mulholland, the company's vice president of Regulatory Affairs.

The court's decision sets the stage for a further hearing to consider how Google might restore competition, such as selling portions of its business. Meanwhile, Google is also facing other legal challenges aimed at curbing its dominance in broader online markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025