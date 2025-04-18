Tech Titans Collaborate: Modi and Musk Discuss Innovation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Elon Musk discussed potential collaborations in technology and innovation, reinforcing India's commitment to partnering with the US. The conversation follows their initial meeting in Washington D.C., where they explored various issues and the potential impact of technology advancements.
In a significant conversation on Friday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with technology magnate Elon Musk regarding the burgeoning landscape of tech and innovation. The dialogue emphasized the potential collaborations between the two nations, highlighting a shared vision for advancement.
Following the conversation, Modi took to X to express the mutual interests discussed, reflecting the continuity of dialogues that began during their earlier meeting in Washington DC. The discussion underscored both leaders' commitment to a stronger technological partnership.
The conversation with Musk, who is noted for his substantial influence within the US administration, particularly during Donald Trump's presidency, hints at India's strategic focus on fortifying its technological ties with global leaders, aligning with Musk's leadership in reducing governmental inefficiencies.
