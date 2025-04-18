Left Menu

Tech Titans Collaborate: Modi and Musk Discuss Innovation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Elon Musk discussed potential collaborations in technology and innovation, reinforcing India's commitment to partnering with the US. The conversation follows their initial meeting in Washington D.C., where they explored various issues and the potential impact of technology advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 13:21 IST
Tech Titans Collaborate: Modi and Musk Discuss Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant conversation on Friday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with technology magnate Elon Musk regarding the burgeoning landscape of tech and innovation. The dialogue emphasized the potential collaborations between the two nations, highlighting a shared vision for advancement.

Following the conversation, Modi took to X to express the mutual interests discussed, reflecting the continuity of dialogues that began during their earlier meeting in Washington DC. The discussion underscored both leaders' commitment to a stronger technological partnership.

The conversation with Musk, who is noted for his substantial influence within the US administration, particularly during Donald Trump's presidency, hints at India's strategic focus on fortifying its technological ties with global leaders, aligning with Musk's leadership in reducing governmental inefficiencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025