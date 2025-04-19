Left Menu

Bridging Heights: Mobile Connectivity Transforms Ladakh

The Indian Army, in collaboration with Telecom Service Providers, has facilitated high-speed mobile connectivity in Ladakh's remote regions, including Siachen Glacier. This initiative boosts morale for troops and transforms socio-economic conditions for local communities, enhancing tourism, medical services, and education while showcasing India's technological advancement.

Srinagar | Updated: 19-04-2025 15:40 IST
  • India

In a significant technological advancement, troops stationed in Ladakh's arduous terrains, including the Siachen Glacier, now enjoy high-speed mobile connectivity. The Indian Army announced this breakthrough, ensuring that soldiers remain connected with their families despite the harsh environments.

This initiative closes the digital divide, empowering remote communities across eastern and western Ladakh and the Siachen Glacier. It marks a first in history as troops in areas like DBO, Galwan, and Dras now receive 4G and 5G services. The move is seen as a major morale boost for these soldiers.

Facilitated by the Indian Army in collaboration with Telecom Service Providers, and the Ladakh UT administration, the project relied on the army's optical fibre infrastructure. The Fire and Fury Corps led efforts in setting up mobile towers, fundamentally transforming local village economies, boosting tourism, providing educational access, and promoting national integration.

