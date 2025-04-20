Left Menu

IT Titans Navigate Uncertain Waters Amid Global Trade Tensions

India's leading IT firms, TCS, Infosys, and Wipro, experienced disappointing financial results for FY25 due to global trade tensions and economic uncertainty. Despite muted profit growth and cautious outlooks, hiring trends showed slight improvement. The industry braces for a challenging FY26, focusing on niche skills and digital transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 15:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India's IT giants, TCS, Infosys, and Wipro, posted lackluster financial results for the March quarter and fiscal year 2025, attributing setbacks to persistent global trade tensions and economic uncertainty.

Management commentary reflected caution and signaled potential delays in wage hikes as the industry navigates a complex environment. Despite these challenges, hiring trends showed improvement, with a net increase of 1,438 employees from the previous quarter.

Industry analysts expect FY26 to bring further challenges, as companies pivot towards enhancing digital transformation capabilities and optimizing resources. The emphasis will be on niche skills and AI-related roles as firms adapt to shifting market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

