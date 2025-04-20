IT Titans Navigate Uncertain Waters Amid Global Trade Tensions

India's IT giants, TCS, Infosys, and Wipro, posted lackluster financial results for the March quarter and fiscal year 2025, attributing setbacks to persistent global trade tensions and economic uncertainty.

Management commentary reflected caution and signaled potential delays in wage hikes as the industry navigates a complex environment. Despite these challenges, hiring trends showed improvement, with a net increase of 1,438 employees from the previous quarter.

Industry analysts expect FY26 to bring further challenges, as companies pivot towards enhancing digital transformation capabilities and optimizing resources. The emphasis will be on niche skills and AI-related roles as firms adapt to shifting market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)