Google's Day in Court: Antitrust Battle Over Chrome Browser

In a historic antitrust trial, the U.S. seeks to make Google sell its Chrome browser to restore competition in online searches. The outcome could reshape the internet landscape. Google, facing major legal challenges, plans to appeal, arguing that the proposed measures are too extreme.

Updated: 21-04-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 15:35 IST
Alphabet's Google is embroiled in a landmark antitrust trial starting Monday, as U.S. officials strive to compel the tech titan to divest its Chrome browser. This move aims to invigorate competition in the online search engine market.

The trial follows two significant legal wins for the U.S. Department of Justice against Google, including a recent ruling that charges the company with maintaining a monopoly in ad technology. The case's outcome could significantly alter the digital landscape, dislodging Google as the predominant online information gateway.

Proposals from the DOJ and a coalition of state attorneys general suggest terminating Google's exclusive agreements for default search settings on devices, among other remedies. Google, however, decries these moves as extreme, arguing they could disrupt the tech ecosystem and inflate costs for consumers.

