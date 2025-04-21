Challenges in Expanding IT Infrastructure in Tamil Nadu: Minister Speaks

The Tamil Nadu Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, has acknowledged the department's current financial and resource constraints in establishing new IT infrastructure like an IT Park. He addressed these issues during a recent Assembly session.

MLA Pon Jayaseelan of Gudalur, representing Nilgiris district, urged the government to consider setting up an IT Park due to the absence of employment opportunities in his area. He noted that Gudalur's proximity to Mysuru could be advantageous for such a development.

Thiaga Rajan explained that the Information Technology department has limited funds and shares its operational scope with the Industries department, which complicates the establishment of new projects. He suggested that other departments with adequate resources might be approached for collaboration, while Speaker M Appavu advised discussing the matter with the chief minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)