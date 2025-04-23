OpenAI Eyes Chrome: A New Twist in the Antitrust Saga
OpenAI shows interest in buying Google's Chrome amidst antitrust actions aimed at restoring search competition. Google faces trial outcomes declaring its monopoly in online search. OpenAI seeks Google's search technology for ChatGPT, raising questions in the AI race, while legal battles challenge Google's exclusive agreements.
An executive from OpenAI revealed the company's interest in acquiring Google's Chrome during a critical antitrust trial. This interest stems from efforts by regulators to dismantle Google's dominant position in online search to foster healthy competition.
Google stands accused of maintaining an unfair monopoly in search and related advertising sectors. It has yet to make Chrome available for sale and is poised to challenge the monopoly ruling. This trial sheds light on the ongoing battle among tech giants in the generative AI space, where Google's search monopoly could offer an undue advantage.
Correspondence presented at the trial revealed OpenAI's attempts to integrate Google's search technology into ChatGPT, highlighting the chatbot's reliance on search data to provide accurate responses. As legal discussions unfold, the fate of Google's exclusive agreements with key partners remains uncertain, while OpenAI remains vigilant in its pursuit of enhancing ChatGPT's capabilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
