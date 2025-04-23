Left Menu

OpenAI Eyes Chrome: A New Twist in the Antitrust Saga

OpenAI shows interest in buying Google's Chrome amidst antitrust actions aimed at restoring search competition. Google faces trial outcomes declaring its monopoly in online search. OpenAI seeks Google's search technology for ChatGPT, raising questions in the AI race, while legal battles challenge Google's exclusive agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 01:28 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 01:28 IST
OpenAI Eyes Chrome: A New Twist in the Antitrust Saga
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An executive from OpenAI revealed the company's interest in acquiring Google's Chrome during a critical antitrust trial. This interest stems from efforts by regulators to dismantle Google's dominant position in online search to foster healthy competition.

Google stands accused of maintaining an unfair monopoly in search and related advertising sectors. It has yet to make Chrome available for sale and is poised to challenge the monopoly ruling. This trial sheds light on the ongoing battle among tech giants in the generative AI space, where Google's search monopoly could offer an undue advantage.

Correspondence presented at the trial revealed OpenAI's attempts to integrate Google's search technology into ChatGPT, highlighting the chatbot's reliance on search data to provide accurate responses. As legal discussions unfold, the fate of Google's exclusive agreements with key partners remains uncertain, while OpenAI remains vigilant in its pursuit of enhancing ChatGPT's capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025