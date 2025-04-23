Left Menu

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Pioneering Design Meets Performance

CMF by Nothing announces the CMF Phone 2 Pro, launching on April 28, 2025. Equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset, a triple-camera setup, and a distinctive two-tone design, it promises advanced features at accessible prices. It's part of the growing Nothing OS ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 10:31 IST
New Delhi – CMF by Nothing is set to launch its latest smartphone, the CMF Phone 2 Pro, on April 28, 2025. The launch event will spotlight its innovative features, driven by the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset, designed to provide seamless performance and energy efficiency.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the triple-camera setup, enhanced by the new TrueLens Engine 3.0, offering superior computational photography capabilities. The phone's sleek two-tone aesthetic in white and orange enhances its appeal, along with a wide range of customizable accessories.

As a part of the Nothing OS ecosystem, the CMF Phone 2 Pro introduces Essential Space, an AI-driven interface designed for user-friendly navigation. For those looking to capture the moment, organize effortlessly, and enjoy a personalized digital experience, this latest innovation has much to offer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

