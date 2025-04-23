Powering the Moon: China and Russia's Ambitious Nuclear Plan

China and Russia have taken a significant step forward in space exploration with their announcement of plans for the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS). A Chinese space official revealed in a presentation that the plans include the construction of a nuclear power plant on the moon's surface, showcasing the ambitious scope of this international effort.

The ILRS aims to be a pioneering facility on the moon, contributing not only to lunar exploration but also to advancements in energy technology. The inclusion of a nuclear power plant signifies a bold approach to solving energy challenges in extraterrestrial environments.

This development marks a critical juncture in space collaboration between the two nations, emphasizing the strategic and scientific importance of sustainable lunar infrastructure. The project's progression will be closely watched by the global scientific community.

(With inputs from agencies.)