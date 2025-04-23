Left Menu

AI Revolution: Transforming Indian Enterprise Operations

Indian enterprises are increasingly using AI solutions to achieve real-world impact, as predicted for 2025. SAP India reveals that the most popular AI applications are visual insights, summaries, translations, and predictive forecasting. Through advancements like SAP Business Cloud and Joule, AI is reshaping business operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 12:47 IST
Indian companies are transitioning from AI hype to tangible outcomes, with AI solutions being integrated across their operations. As Europe's largest software company, SAP predicts that 2025 will be the year of quantifiable AI benefits.

Recent analysis of SAP's Indian customers showcases high demand for AI-driven insights, translations, and sales order generation from unstructured data. Other popular applications include predictive forecasting and natural language queries.

At a recent SAP event in Mumbai, executives highlighted how AI is optimizing business processes in finance, supply chain, and more. SAP India emphasized its role in equipping businesses to become intelligent enterprises, with AI advancements developed at SAP Labs India playing a pivotal role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

