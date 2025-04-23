AI Revolution: Transforming Indian Enterprise Operations

Indian companies are transitioning from AI hype to tangible outcomes, with AI solutions being integrated across their operations. As Europe's largest software company, SAP predicts that 2025 will be the year of quantifiable AI benefits.

Recent analysis of SAP's Indian customers showcases high demand for AI-driven insights, translations, and sales order generation from unstructured data. Other popular applications include predictive forecasting and natural language queries.

At a recent SAP event in Mumbai, executives highlighted how AI is optimizing business processes in finance, supply chain, and more. SAP India emphasized its role in equipping businesses to become intelligent enterprises, with AI advancements developed at SAP Labs India playing a pivotal role.

(With inputs from agencies.)