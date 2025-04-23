Left Menu

Digital Transformation: FIDOVN and Realsee Revolutionize Vietnamese Real Estate

FIDOVN, in partnership with Realsee, is transforming Vietnam's real estate market through cutting-edge VR and AI technology. The platform enables virtual property tours and digital transactions, significantly reducing customer acquisition costs and accelerating decision-making. This innovation marks a step towards an inclusive digital economy-led real estate industry.

In a groundbreaking collaboration, FIDOVN and Realsee are revolutionizing the Vietnamese real estate market using virtual reality (VR) and artificial intelligence (AI) technology. This partnership enables potential buyers to explore properties with 3D listings, thereby reimagining how homes are showcased and purchased.

Central to FIDOVN's transformation is Realsee's Galois 3D LiDAR Camera and Realsee G1 Smart Phone Gimbal, which facilitate detailed spatial mapping and user engagement. These innovations allow virtual tours that significantly reduce customer acquisition costs and speed up property transactions.

The advent of FIDOVN's VR+AI+Data Hub OMO ecosystem marks a major shift in the industry, enhancing virtual tours with AI-guided tours and instant communication. As Realsee continues to drive its global expansion, both companies are set to unlock new possibilities in the interconnected digital realm.

