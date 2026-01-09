Left Menu

Keystone Realtors' Strategic Drive: Building on Momentum in Mumbai's Real Estate Market

Keystone Realtors Ltd experienced a 3% decline in Q3 sales bookings, totaling Rs 837 crore, due to launching only one project. Despite this, the company's nine-month performance showed a 23% growth in sales bookings, reaching Rs 2,676 crore. The firm focuses on redevelopment projects in Mumbai.

Realty giant Keystone Realtors Ltd has reported a slight dip of 3% in its third-quarter sales bookings, amounting to Rs 837 crore, attributed to just one new housing project launch.

Despite the quarterly decline, the company demonstrated robust performance over the first nine months of the fiscal year, achieving a commendable 23% growth with sales bookings soaring to Rs 2,676 crore. Keystone Realtors, known for operating under the Rustomjee brand, attributes its continued success to strong operational momentum.

According to CMD Boman Irani, Keystone is well-positioned to capitalize on future demand, emphasizing their commitment to redevelopment projects in Mumbai's dynamic real estate landscape.

