Keystone Realtors' Strategic Drive: Building on Momentum in Mumbai's Real Estate Market

Realty giant Keystone Realtors Ltd has reported a slight dip of 3% in its third-quarter sales bookings, amounting to Rs 837 crore, attributed to just one new housing project launch.

Despite the quarterly decline, the company demonstrated robust performance over the first nine months of the fiscal year, achieving a commendable 23% growth with sales bookings soaring to Rs 2,676 crore. Keystone Realtors, known for operating under the Rustomjee brand, attributes its continued success to strong operational momentum.

According to CMD Boman Irani, Keystone is well-positioned to capitalize on future demand, emphasizing their commitment to redevelopment projects in Mumbai's dynamic real estate landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)