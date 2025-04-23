Left Menu

Bangladesh Strengthens South Asian Lacrosse Footprint

Bangladesh joins the Asia-Pacific Lacrosse Union, becoming the 94th member of World Lacrosse. The sport is set for an Olympic return in 2028 after a 120-year absence, while the APLU will host upcoming World Lacrosse championships, enhancing the sport's regional presence in South Asia.

Updated: 23-04-2025 19:55 IST
Bangladesh's inclusion in the Asia-Pacific Lacrosse Union (APLU) marks a strategic expansion for the sport in South Asia. By becoming the 94th member of World Lacrosse, Bangladesh joins regional neighbors India and Pakistan, further solidifying the sport's presence in the area.

The return of lacrosse as an Olympic sport in the 2028 Summer Games signifies its growing global appeal. The APLU is set to host a series of global championships in Asia, starting with the men's U20 event in Korea, which underscores the region's emergence as a lacrosse hub.

World Lacrosse's strategy focuses on fostering new competitive opportunities, particularly for emerging members in South Asia and the Middle East. This expansion is a testament to the efforts made within regions to cultivate new playing communities and elevate the sport's stature globally.

