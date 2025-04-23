Shenzhou-20: China's Ambitious Step in Space Exploration with International Collaboration
China is preparing to launch the Shenzhou-20 mission to the Tiangong space station. This mission involves three astronauts and marks the first inclusion of international astronauts, including those from Pakistan, in collaboration with China. The mission highlights scientific research advancements and international cooperation in space exploration.
China is set to make significant strides in its space exploration program with the upcoming launch of Shenzhou-20. Scheduled for 5.17 p.m. on Thursday, this mission is poised to strengthen China's position in the space race by transporting three astronauts to the Tiangong space station.
The mission, departing from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, includes seasoned astronaut Chen Dong and first-time spacefarers Chen Zhongrui and Wang Jie. During their stay, the crew will undertake crucial experiments, install a space debris protection device, and manage other scientific tasks, enriching the space station's capabilities.
In a landmark step, this mission opens doors for international cooperation, with Pakistan contributing astronauts. This move underlines China's commitment to fostering global partnerships in its space ventures, setting a precedent for future collaborations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
