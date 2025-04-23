Shenzhou-20: China's Ambitious Step in Space Exploration with International Collaboration

China is set to make significant strides in its space exploration program with the upcoming launch of Shenzhou-20. Scheduled for 5.17 p.m. on Thursday, this mission is poised to strengthen China's position in the space race by transporting three astronauts to the Tiangong space station.

The mission, departing from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, includes seasoned astronaut Chen Dong and first-time spacefarers Chen Zhongrui and Wang Jie. During their stay, the crew will undertake crucial experiments, install a space debris protection device, and manage other scientific tasks, enriching the space station's capabilities.

In a landmark step, this mission opens doors for international cooperation, with Pakistan contributing astronauts. This move underlines China's commitment to fostering global partnerships in its space ventures, setting a precedent for future collaborations.

