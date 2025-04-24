Data Dilemma: DeepSeek's Unapproved Data Transfer Sparks Controversy in South Korea

South Korea's data protection authority has accused Chinese artificial intelligence firm DeepSeek of unapproved data transfers involving user information and prompts. The issue emerged while the app was still available in South Korea's market.

The Personal Information Protection Commission stated that DeepSeek, operated by Hangzhou DeepSeek Artificial Intelligence Co Ltd, bypassed user consent by funneling personal data to several firms in China and the United States without adhering to data protection norms during its January launch.

Following these revelations, South Korea's agency halted new downloads of the DeepSeek app in February. DeepSeek later admitted to sending AI prompts to Beijing Volcano Engine Technology Co. Ltd., claiming it was intended to enhance user experience. The commission has now recommended that DeepSeek cease these transfers and establish a legal framework for overseas data handling.

