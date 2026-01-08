DBE to Publish 2025 Matric Results Using Privacy-First, Pseudonymised Model Backed by Court Order

In a move that underscores South Africa’s evolving approach to data protection, digital governance, and public transparency, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) has confirmed that the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination results will be published in accredited newspapers on Tuesday, 13 January 2026, using a privacy-preserving, anonymised format.

The results will be released using examination numbers only, with no names, surnames, or ID numbers, continuing a pseudonymised model that has been in place since 2022. The approach reflects a growing global shift toward privacy-by-design in public data dissemination.

Court-Backed Model Balances Transparency and Data Protection

The announcement comes amid ongoing legal proceedings, after the Information Regulator sought leave to appeal a December ruling by a full bench of the Pretoria High Court, which reaffirmed that publishing matric results using examination numbers does not violate the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA).

The DBE said it is legally obligated to follow a court order issued on 18 January 2022, which explicitly requires the publication of NSC results in a pseudonymised format.

“This order remains in force,” the department said, adding that it remains committed to the rule of law, learner protection, and accessibility.

A Scalable Model for Privacy-First Public Information

From a technology and governance perspective, the DBE’s approach represents a scalable, low-tech but high-impact data protection solution—allowing mass public access to critical information while minimising privacy risks.

The department emphasised that publishing results in accredited newspapers remains one of the most accessible and inclusive channels, particularly in communities with limited or uneven internet access.

“We will continue to follow the established, court-endorsed practice of publishing results without identifying learners, in a manner that balances accessibility with the protection of personal information,” the DBE said.

Legal Clarity and Respect for the Regulator

While confirming that it will oppose the Information Regulator’s application for leave to appeal, the DBE stressed that this stance should not be seen as adversarial.

“The department holds the highest respect for the Office of the Information Regulator and its constitutional mandate,” it said. “Our opposition is pursued in the best interests of learners, their families, and the education sector, and given the clarity already provided by the courts.”

Implications for EdTech and Civic-Tech Innovation

The DBE’s continued use of pseudonymised publication highlights opportunities for edtech platforms, civic-tech developers, and secure data-access providers to build complementary solutions—such as secure digital portals, authenticated result retrieval, and privacy-compliant notification systems—aligned with POPIA and constitutional principles.

Early adopters in the education technology ecosystem are encouraged to design tools that enhance secure access, improve learner experience, and protect personal data, particularly during high-stakes national result releases.

Key Dates

Monday, 12 January 2026: Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube , alongside Deputy Minister Dr Reginah Mhaule , will formally announce the results of the Matric Class of 2025

Tuesday, 13 January 2026: Results published in accredited newspapers using examination numbers only

As South Africa continues to navigate the intersection of digital rights, transparency, and public service delivery, the DBE’s approach signals a maturing model for responsible data publishing in the public sector—one that tech innovators would do well to study, support, and build upon.