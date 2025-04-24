Accenture Boosts LearnVantage with TalentSprint Acquisition
Accenture has acquired TalentSprint from NSE Academy, enhancing its LearnVantage platform to offer cutting-edge learning in deep tech. This acquisition strengthens Accenture’s workforce transformation capabilities by providing advanced training and certifications in AI, data science, and disruptive technologies, aiming to meet the specialized skills demand in digital transformations.
In a strategic move, Accenture has expanded its LearnVantage platform by acquiring TalentSprint from NSE Academy. This acquisition underscores Accenture's commitment to delivering high-impact learning outcomes in deep tech education.
Founded in 2009, TalentSprint has been instrumental in developing future-ready skills for professionals, collaborating with prestigious institutions like IITs and IIMs. The company focuses on AI, data science, and advanced management, preparing talent for an evolving digital landscape.
This acquisition aligns with Accenture's $1 billion investment in LearnVantage and its partnerships with Udacity and Award Solutions. It positions Accenture to better meet the growing demand for specialized tech skills, particularly in India, amid a surge in digital transformation initiatives.
