Jio Platforms Sees Surge in Profits Amid Tariff Hike and 5G Expansion

RIL's Jio Platforms reported a 25.7% rise in quarterly profit to Rs 7,022 crore, driven by a tariff increase and growth in 5G services. The quarter saw significant revenue and subscriber gains, with the company's home broadband service reaching 1.8 crore subscribers and data consumption hitting record levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 22:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jio Platforms, Reliance Industries Limited's digital arm, reported a 25.7% increase in profit after tax, reaching Rs 7,022 crore in the final quarter of the 2024-25 financial year. This growth is attributed to a strategic tariff hike in July 2024 and the rising adoption of 5G services.

The company witnessed a notable expansion in its customer base, with Reliance Jio adding 61 lakh users, bringing the total to 48.82 crore subscribers. JioHome, its broadband arm, recorded a substantial uptick in users, reaching 1.8 crore. The average revenue per user rose by 13.5% to Rs 206.2.

Reliance Jio's data consumption reached unprecedented levels, with per capita usage climbing to 33.6 GB monthly. The firm anticipates future monetisation opportunities as 5G consumption habits become ingrained among users.

(With inputs from agencies.)

