Farewell to Pope Francis: A Global Outpouring of Grief

Tens of thousands gathered at St. Peter's Basilica in Rome to honor Pope Francis, who passed away at 88. His papacy, marked by efforts to reform the church, was celebrated despite opposition from traditionalists. A massive global attendance is expected for his funeral at Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore.

Mourners flocked to St. Peter's Basilica on Friday, paying their final respects to Pope Francis as the world prepares for his funeral on Saturday. Italian authorities secured the area as global luminaries gathered to honor the influential yet often controversial 88-year-old pope.

Pope Francis, the first South American pontiff, passed in his Vatican quarters following a stroke. Known for his efforts to cleanse and reform the Catholic Church, his 12-year leadership was applauded despite friction with traditionalists. A notable voguer of modernization, his era saw significant strides towards inclusivity.

In a significant departure from convention, Francis chose Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore for his burial. With extensive security in place, the ceremony promises to draw an expansive global congregation, symbolizing Pope Francis's vast impact on the world's 1.4 billion Catholics.

