Sarvam AI Pioneers India's First GenAI Platform

Sarvam AI, supported by Lightspeed Venture Capital, is set to develop India's first generative AI platform. Backed by government resources, the company commits to creating competitive models within six months, highlighting its mission to build a robust AI ecosystem in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 16:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sarvam AI, which is backed by Lightspeed Venture Capital, is poised to take a bold step forward in developing India's first generative AI platform within just six months, according to an announcement made by the company's founder on Saturday.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed that Sarvam AI has been chosen to spearhead this groundbreaking project. 'We are confident that Sarvam's models will stand toe-to-toe with global models,' Vaishnaw asserted, emphasizing the project's competitive outlook.

Committed to empowering tech builders across India, Sarvam AI is creating three model variants as part of the Sovereign LLM proposal. To facilitate this, the government has allocated 400 GPUs to the company, aiding the development of large language models boasting 70 billion parameters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

