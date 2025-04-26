Left Menu

U.S.-Iran Nuclear Talks Progress Amid High-Level Meetings

U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiations are set to continue next week with a high-level meeting tentatively planned for May 3, according to Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi. During the third round of talks in Muscat, core principles, objectives, and technical issues were addressed.

Updated: 26-04-2025 19:43 IST
Nuclear discussions between the U.S. and Iran are scheduled to progress next week, with a significant meeting tentatively set for May 3, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi announced on Saturday.

The third-round negotiations in Muscat tackled vital principles, goals, and technical aspects, Albusaidi confirmed in a post on X.

The continuation of these talks highlights a focused effort to resolve long-standing issues, with Oman playing a key diplomatic role in facilitating the dialogue.

