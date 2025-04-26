U.S.-Iran Nuclear Talks Progress Amid High-Level Meetings

Nuclear discussions between the U.S. and Iran are scheduled to progress next week, with a significant meeting tentatively set for May 3, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi announced on Saturday.

The third-round negotiations in Muscat tackled vital principles, goals, and technical aspects, Albusaidi confirmed in a post on X.

The continuation of these talks highlights a focused effort to resolve long-standing issues, with Oman playing a key diplomatic role in facilitating the dialogue.

