Dixon Technologies Diversifies into Electronics Component Manufacturing
Dixon Technologies plans to enter the electronics component manufacturing sector, initially targeting captive use and later expanding to exports. Supported by a government incentive scheme, the company aims to tap into global markets with a focus on quality and sustainability in its manufacturing processes.
- Country:
- India
Dixon Technologies is set to venture into the realm of electronics component manufacturing, aligning with a broader strategy to cater to its in-house demands initially and explore export opportunities later, confirmed a senior official from the company.
Sources revealed that Tata Electronics plans to invest around Rs 2,000 crore as part of a government-backed Rs 23,000 crore incentive scheme. However, Tata Electronics has declined to comment on these developments.
Dixon CEO Atul Lal emphasized that the shift towards electronics components represents a vital growth stage for the company, highlighting ongoing evaluations of categories such as display modules, camera modules, and lithium-ion batteries, with a commitment to achieving global competitiveness.
(With inputs from agencies.)