Dixon Technologies Diversifies into Electronics Component Manufacturing

Dixon Technologies is set to venture into the realm of electronics component manufacturing, aligning with a broader strategy to cater to its in-house demands initially and explore export opportunities later, confirmed a senior official from the company.

Sources revealed that Tata Electronics plans to invest around Rs 2,000 crore as part of a government-backed Rs 23,000 crore incentive scheme. However, Tata Electronics has declined to comment on these developments.

Dixon CEO Atul Lal emphasized that the shift towards electronics components represents a vital growth stage for the company, highlighting ongoing evaluations of categories such as display modules, camera modules, and lithium-ion batteries, with a commitment to achieving global competitiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)