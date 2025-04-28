London Marathon Shatters World Record with 56,640 Finishers

The London Marathon surpassed a world record, achieving a new high with 56,640 finishers. Previously, the record stood at 55,646 from the New York Marathon last year, organizers reported.

Kenyan athlete Sabastian Sawe claimed victory in the men's elite race, while Ethiopian runner Tigst Assefa set a monumental women's-only world record. 'We are thrilled to have broken the Guinness World Records title,' expressed Hugh Brasher, CEO of London Marathon Events.

This marathon is not only a showcase of athletic endurance but also a significant charitable endeavor, raising over £1.3 billion since 1981. With record-breaking participation, the event continues to inspire many, encouraging even more registrations for upcoming races.

