Cybersecurity in the Age of AI: Eugene Kaspersky's Urgent Call for Action

Eugene Kaspersky warns that cybercriminals are leveraging AI faster than defenders can. He highlights the rise of 'cyber sabotage,' driven by geopolitical divisions and AI's dual role in attacks and defenses. Advocating for 'cyber immune systems,' Kaspersky emphasizes the need for resilient security strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 28-04-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 17:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Singapore

Eugene Kaspersky, a prominent figure in cybersecurity, has issued a stern warning: cybercriminals are rapidly utilizing artificial intelligence at a pace that outstrips the capabilities of current defense mechanisms. As AI-driven attacks become more sophisticated, there's an urgent need to re-evaluate digital security strategies on a fundamental level.

Kaspersky, who founded the global cybersecurity firm named after him, emphasized that the threat landscape is evolving swiftly. Cybercriminals not only use AI to automate attacks but collaborate with unprecedented agility, outpacing defenders. He pointed out that deepfakes and AI-powered social engineering tactics are so advanced that they require extreme caution when verifying communications.

This era, Kaspersky describes, is marked by 'cyber sabotage,' with attacks on both physical and digital infrastructure becoming commonplace. The cybersecurity expert is advocating for 'cyber immune systems' to handle this new reality, systems that inherently prevent and contain threats. He stresses the importance of safeguarding supply chains, often a weak entry point for attackers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

