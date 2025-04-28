Unveiling YUGM: Modi's Vision for an Innovation-Driven India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in the groundbreaking YUGM Conclave this Tuesday in a bid to accelerate India's innovation journey.

YUGM, a strategic assembly of leaders from government, academia, and industry, aims to catalyze innovative projects with a massive Rs 1,400 crore investment backed by the Wadhwani Foundation and public institutions. Key developments include the creation of superhubs targeting AI and biosciences at IIT Kanpur and IIT Bombay, respectively.

The conclave also seeks to forge robust partnerships with initiatives like ANRF, advancing India's national innovation trajectory toward its aspirational vision for 2047. High-level dialogues, panel discussions, and a deep tech startup showcase will fuel collaboration across diverse sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)