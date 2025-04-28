Left Menu

Unveiling YUGM: Modi's Vision for an Innovation-Driven India

The YUGM Conclave, featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi, convenes leaders from various sectors to boost India's innovation network. With investments from the Wadhwani Foundation and government bodies, the event promotes a collaborative Rs 1,400 crore initiative for superhubs, innovation centers, and research partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 20:38 IST
Unveiling YUGM: Modi's Vision for an Innovation-Driven India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in the groundbreaking YUGM Conclave this Tuesday in a bid to accelerate India's innovation journey.

YUGM, a strategic assembly of leaders from government, academia, and industry, aims to catalyze innovative projects with a massive Rs 1,400 crore investment backed by the Wadhwani Foundation and public institutions. Key developments include the creation of superhubs targeting AI and biosciences at IIT Kanpur and IIT Bombay, respectively.

The conclave also seeks to forge robust partnerships with initiatives like ANRF, advancing India's national innovation trajectory toward its aspirational vision for 2047. High-level dialogues, panel discussions, and a deep tech startup showcase will fuel collaboration across diverse sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025