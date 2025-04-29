Left Menu

Innodisk Unveils Game-Changing PCIe Gen5 SSD Series for Future Data Centers

Innodisk launches its latest PCIe Gen5 SSD series, designed to meet OCP Data Center NVMe SSD specifications. This new offering addresses the demands of AI model training and big data analytics with high-speed, 128TB NAND storage. The products will be available by Q2 2025.

Innodisk, a leader in industrial-grade flash storage, has unveiled its new PCIe Gen5 SSD series, designed to align with the OCP Data Center NVMe SSD spec v2.0. These SSDs aim to meet the surging demands associated with AI model training and big data analytics.

The series supports multiple form factors, ensuring compatibility with diverse data center applications. With speeds of 14GB/s read and 10GB/s write, it promises to significantly enhance data transfer speeds. The products also come with advanced security features, including Secure Boot technology.

Scheduled for availability in Q2 2025, Innodisk's new SSD series is expected to redefine storage capabilities for enterprise data centers, offering scalable and efficient solutions for complex storage environments. For further details, visit www.innodisk.com.

