New Zealand's Space Rules and Amazon's Kuiper Launch: A New Era in Space Tech

New Zealand is set to implement new legislation by July regulating ground-based space infrastructure. This move aims to deter foreign interference following concerns from the country's intelligence service about potential threats to national security.

According to Space Minister Judith Collins, these regulations are crucial for protecting New Zealand's interests against foreign entities that may assist in military activities.

In another major development, Amazon has launched the first 27 satellites for its Kuiper broadband internet network from Florida. This marks the beginning of a massive deployment aimed at rivaling SpaceX's Starlink by providing global broadband connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)