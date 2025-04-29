Infibeam Avenues Pioneers AI Marketplace Revolution

In a bold move, fintech leader Infibeam Avenues Ltd is poised to redefine its industry presence by launching a global marketplace dedicated to Agentic AI. This new venture, set to cater to developers, enterprises, and everyday users, will function as a platform for building and operating AI Agents without the need for coding skills.

The initiative is being developed by Phronetic.AI, Infibeam's specialized AI unit, which has been quietly active. The platform aims to shift from generic AI tools to creating digital co-workers that perform autonomous tasks, echoing the company's evolution beyond its e-commerce roots and fintech ventures.

In the wake of its strategic acquisition of Rediff.com, Infibeam has set its sights on becoming a global contender in the AI marketplace under the leadership of founder Vishal Mehta, an alumnus of Cornell and MIT. This move underscores Infibeam's ambition to champion Agentic AI as the next major technological shift, drawing attention from industry experts and potential consumers alike.

