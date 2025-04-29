Left Menu

Telehealth Alliances Boost Wegovy Access Amid Legal Hurdles

Novo Nordisk teams up with telehealth firms Hims & Hers, Ro, and LifeMD to sell its weight-loss drug Wegovy, amid ongoing legal challenges with compounding pharmacies. This collaboration aims to broaden access for cash-paying patients. Shares of Hims & Hers and LifeMD have surged in response to the partnership.

Novo Nordisk has joined forces with telehealth companies Hims & Hers, Ro, and LifeMD to distribute Wegovy, its popular weight-loss medication. This collaboration comes as compounding pharmacies struggle with legal challenges, curtailing the sale of their drug copies.

Recently, a U.S. judge sided against these pharmacies in a legal tussle concerning shortages of the drug, impeding their ability to continue producing alternative versions. Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk's initiative ensures that their product reaches cash-paying patients, with Hims & Hers shares jumping over 25% and LifeMD seeing an increase of 36% in trading.

With a commitment to expanding access, Novo Nordisk has set the cost at $499 through its NovoCare program, while Ro and LifeMD provide offerings at the same price. Eli Lilly, a competitor, is taking similar steps with its obesity drug Zepbound, leveraging Ro's platform for wider distribution.

