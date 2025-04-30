Alpha Rocket's Technical Hiccup: A Setback for Firefly Aerospace

In a setback for Firefly Aerospace, the company's Alpha rocket experienced a technical failure during its ascent on Tuesday, resulting in the intended Lockheed Martin satellite crashing into the Pacific Ocean instead of reaching orbit. The malfunction, occurring shortly after liftoff, involved the breaking off of the engine nozzle, significantly diminishing thrust, according to Firefly's reports.

Despite the mishap, the rocket continued to ascend for several minutes, reaching 320 kilometers in altitude but ultimately failing to achieve orbit, succumbing to Earth's gravitational pull back into the atmosphere. Pieces of debris were observed coming off the rocket, and data disappeared moments before the unfortunate turn of events.

This flight was the inaugural mission under a new accord between Firefly and Lockheed for up to 25 flights through 2029. Although this mission's satellite is lost, insights from its production are poised to enhance future ventures. Firefly is collaborating with multiple agencies to uncover the incident's core cause amid its competitive market aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)