Surprise Dip in UK House Prices Shakes Market
UK house prices fell by 0.6% in April, contrary to expectations of a stable month, as reported by Nationwide. Annually, prices rose by 3.4%, below the anticipated 4.1% climb. This unexpected decline may influence market trends and investor confidence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 11:37 IST
In an unexpected turn, UK house prices experienced a 0.6% decline in April, according to Nationwide's latest data released on Wednesday. The result contradicted a Reuters poll of economists that had forecasted no change for the month.
While the monthly decrease surprised analysts, the annual figures showed a 3.4% increase in house prices compared to the same period last year. This growth fell short of the widely expected year-on-year rise of 4.1%.
The unexpected dip in April raises questions about the future direction of the housing market and could potentially impact investor confidence in the sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
