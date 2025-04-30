Shenzhou-19 Returns: China's Leap Forward in Space Missions

China's Shenzhou-19 spacecraft successfully landed in the northern region of the country, as announced by state broadcaster CCTV. The landing, initially delayed by inclement weather, marks a significant achievement in China's growing space endeavors.

Launched in October, the spacecraft carried three crew members to the Tiangong space station. This mission underscores China's enhanced focus on space exploration, a contrast to the challenges faced by the United States with its own crewed missions. Notably, China plans a manned lunar landing by 2030.

The Shenzhou-19 crew included two male astronauts and the nation's third female astronaut, all affiliated with the military's air force. Their experiments, including testing lunar soil-based bricks for potential habitat construction, demonstrate China's ambitious space goals, particularly the establishment of a permanent lunar research facility by 2035.

(With inputs from agencies.)