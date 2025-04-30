Left Menu

Navigating Trade Turbulence: Roshni Nadar Malhotra's Insights on Indian IT's Future

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCL Group, shares insights on the tech industry amidst global trade challenges. She emphasizes cost optimization due to US tariffs and inflationary pressures, which could create opportunities for Indian IT companies. The industry's future, influenced by geopolitical factors, remains cautiously optimistic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 15:36 IST
Navigating Trade Turbulence: Roshni Nadar Malhotra's Insights on Indian IT's Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCL Group, emphasized the Indian tech industry's cautious optimism amid global trade challenges at a recent event. Malhotra expressed that while tariff and inflationary pressures in the US present a 'double-edged sword,' they also create opportunities for cost optimization.

Roshni Nadar has ascended to the top echelons of wealth as the first Indian woman in the Hurun Global Rich List's top 10 after her father Shiv Nadar's significant transfer of shares. Despite the subdued sentiment in the Indian IT sector post-Q4, the industry is banking on solutions like technology to navigate pressure from geopolitical tensions.

Amid ongoing bilateral trade negotiations between India and the US, the HCL Group leader remains optimistic about resolving tariff issues. The industry, propelled by strong revenue performance, expects moderate growth despite discretionary spending cuts and looming global economic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025