Navigating Trade Turbulence: Roshni Nadar Malhotra's Insights on Indian IT's Future

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCL Group, emphasized the Indian tech industry's cautious optimism amid global trade challenges at a recent event. Malhotra expressed that while tariff and inflationary pressures in the US present a 'double-edged sword,' they also create opportunities for cost optimization.

Roshni Nadar has ascended to the top echelons of wealth as the first Indian woman in the Hurun Global Rich List's top 10 after her father Shiv Nadar's significant transfer of shares. Despite the subdued sentiment in the Indian IT sector post-Q4, the industry is banking on solutions like technology to navigate pressure from geopolitical tensions.

Amid ongoing bilateral trade negotiations between India and the US, the HCL Group leader remains optimistic about resolving tariff issues. The industry, propelled by strong revenue performance, expects moderate growth despite discretionary spending cuts and looming global economic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)