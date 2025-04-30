Market Jitters: Navigating Economic Uncertainty and Tariff Changes

On Wednesday, U.S. stock index futures hovered between stable and slightly lower ranges as investors prepared for a slew of economic data and corporate earnings that would conclude a tumultuous financial month. Anticipation surrounded figures such as the first-quarter GDP and March's PCE price index reading.

The U.S. economy's growth trajectory appeared grim following reports of a record-high goods trade deficit in March, compounded by a slew of data indicating murky economic prospects and dwindling business and consumer confidence. Contributing to the volatility were rapid shifts in U.S. tariff policies.

Companies like Caterpillar and tech giants Meta Platforms and Microsoft are under scrutiny as they release their earnings. However, apprehensions have arisen in the technology sector, with Super Micro Computer revising down its forecasts amid delayed customer spending. Consequently, many firms have either trimmed or retracted their yearly outlooks, reflecting tariff-driven unpredictabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)