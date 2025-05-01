Left Menu

Bank of Japan Holds Steady Amid Global Economic Uncertainty

The Bank of Japan has maintained its interest rates and reduced its growth forecasts due to the negative impact on global demand caused by U.S. tariffs. The decision, which was anticipated, reflects the challenges faced by Japan's economy, with Governor Kazuo Ueda scheduled to address the public regarding this matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 01-05-2025 08:42 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 08:42 IST
Bank of Japan Holds Steady Amid Global Economic Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

The Bank of Japan held its interest rates steady and reduced its growth forecast on Thursday. The decision reflects concern over global economic pressures, particularly from U.S. tariffs, which are affecting Japan's fragile recovery.

The board of the Bank of Japan voted unanimously to keep the short-term policy rate unchanged at 0.5%, aligning with market expectations.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda is set to explain these policy decisions in a press conference scheduled for 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) today.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025