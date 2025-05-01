Crocodile Ancestors Find Last Refuge After Dinosaurs' Demise

66 million years ago, after an asteroid wiped out the dinosaurs, mammals began to dominate Earth's landscape. However, they faced formidable competition from land-dwelling crocodile relatives known as sebecids.

Recent fossil discoveries in the Dominican Republic reveal that sebecids used the Caribbean islands as a sanctuary, challenging previous perceptions of their existence timeframe.

Despite ancient mammalian prowess, these ferocious crocs emerged as top predators, showcasing their resilience and adaptability in a post-dinosaur world. Today's researchers believe these crocs outlasted expectations, finding shelter in previously overlooked locales.

(With inputs from agencies.)