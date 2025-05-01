Tech Titans Surge: Microsoft and Meta Propel Market Rally Despite Economic Uncertainty

In a surprising turn of events for tech investors, U.S. stock index futures soared on Thursday, fueled by strong earnings reports from technology giants Microsoft and Meta Platforms. Their positive quarterly results buoyed investor confidence in the technology sector, despite rising economic uncertainties.

Microsoft outperformed Wall Street expectations with its cloud-computing business Azure, while Meta Platforms experienced a surge in revenue driven by robust advertising performance. In premarket trading, Meta's stock rose 6.2%, and Microsoft's jumped 8.2%, both having released their reports after markets closed on Wednesday.

The robust performance of these tech heavyweights has provided a buffer against the backdrop of erratic U.S. tariff policies and a contracting U.S. economy. Despite this, the S&P 500's Q1 earnings growth is projected to rise to 11.5%, further buoyed by expectations for upcoming reports from Amazon and Apple.

(With inputs from agencies.)