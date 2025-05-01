Left Menu

Tech Titans Surge: Microsoft and Meta Propel Market Rally Despite Economic Uncertainty

Shares of Microsoft and Meta Platforms surged, driving a rise in U.S. stock index futures after both companies reported robust quarterly results. The technology sector's positive outlook eased concerns over economic uncertainty, amidst unfavorable trade policies and a contracting U.S. economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 15:12 IST
Tech Titans Surge: Microsoft and Meta Propel Market Rally Despite Economic Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising turn of events for tech investors, U.S. stock index futures soared on Thursday, fueled by strong earnings reports from technology giants Microsoft and Meta Platforms. Their positive quarterly results buoyed investor confidence in the technology sector, despite rising economic uncertainties.

Microsoft outperformed Wall Street expectations with its cloud-computing business Azure, while Meta Platforms experienced a surge in revenue driven by robust advertising performance. In premarket trading, Meta's stock rose 6.2%, and Microsoft's jumped 8.2%, both having released their reports after markets closed on Wednesday.

The robust performance of these tech heavyweights has provided a buffer against the backdrop of erratic U.S. tariff policies and a contracting U.S. economy. Despite this, the S&P 500's Q1 earnings growth is projected to rise to 11.5%, further buoyed by expectations for upcoming reports from Amazon and Apple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025