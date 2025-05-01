Samsung Expands Solve for Tomorrow 2025: Inspiring Future Innovators

Samsung, a major player in the electronics sector, announced plans to expand its 'Solve For Tomorrow 2025' contest, targeting increased engagement from more than 100 institutions. The initiative seeks to inspire students to devise technology-driven solutions addressing societal challenges, with an ambitious goal to secure 10,000 applications.

Samsung Southwest Asia’s President and CEO, JB Park, noted the company’s drive to motivate young innovators throughout India to tackle real-world problems and create a smarter, inclusive future through technology. 'Solve For Tomorrow 2025' promises to be bigger and more inclusive, reaching more cities and educational establishments, while emphasizing design thinking.

This year, Samsung aims to offer substantial rewards, including a Rs 1 crore grant for the top four winners and Rs 20 lakh for the top 20 teams. Previous contest editions have seen innovative projects on issues like clean water access, environmental cleanup, and health technology gaining recognition and support.

