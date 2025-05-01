Left Menu

KKR & Co Inc: Navigating Economic Turbulence

KKR remains resilient with 90% of its private equity assets unaffected by tariffs. Despite some credit portfolio exposure, they are well-positioned for realization activities and aim to maintain insurance earnings. Investing continues robustly as annuity demand stays strong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 19:51 IST
KKR & Co Inc: Navigating Economic Turbulence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

KKR & Co Inc is maintaining a sturdy front in the face of economic turmoil, with Chief Financial Officer Rob Lewin stating that a staggering 90% of their private equity assets under management experience limited or no direct impact from tariffs.

Despite pockets of exposure in their credit portfolio, KKR's management assures investors of their superior positioning for realization activities and no alterations to capital raising targets. Insurance operating earnings are expected to persist around the $250 million mark for upcoming quarters, according to Lewin.

Co-CEO Scott Nuttall underscores KKR's commitment to investing amid turbulence, highlighting the ability to monetize in the present climate and anticipating an increased demand for annuities as customers prioritize safety. The current economic environment appears advantageous for asset-based finance, according to an executive statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025