KKR & Co Inc: Navigating Economic Turbulence

KKR & Co Inc is maintaining a sturdy front in the face of economic turmoil, with Chief Financial Officer Rob Lewin stating that a staggering 90% of their private equity assets under management experience limited or no direct impact from tariffs.

Despite pockets of exposure in their credit portfolio, KKR's management assures investors of their superior positioning for realization activities and no alterations to capital raising targets. Insurance operating earnings are expected to persist around the $250 million mark for upcoming quarters, according to Lewin.

Co-CEO Scott Nuttall underscores KKR's commitment to investing amid turbulence, highlighting the ability to monetize in the present climate and anticipating an increased demand for annuities as customers prioritize safety. The current economic environment appears advantageous for asset-based finance, according to an executive statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)